Man arrested with gun inside 20 Federal Place



Published: Thu, December 1, 2016 @ 2:06 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a man about 1:30 p.m. today after he was seen with a gun inside 20 W. Federal Place downtown.

Police were called for a report of a fight on the sidewalk on North Phelps Street. When they arrived, the people fighting went inside the building. One man was seen grabbing a gun and put it in his coat and went inside.

The man went back outside and put the gun in a car on North Phelps before he was arrested.

A dog was left in the man's car. Police said a family member came to get the dog.

