YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County grand jury today indicted a 24-year-old Clarencedale Avenue man on a murder charge in the March 20 shooting death of Marquise Shelton.

Jermaill Holloway was also indicted on a charge of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and eight counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications.

Each felonious assault count named a different victim.

Shelton, 23, was fatally shot inside an Idora Avenue home on the South Side after he and Holloway argued over the results of a video game, police said.

Holloway fired several shots at the home after he was asked to leave, an assistant city prosecutor said.

A woman was wounded in the shoulder during the same shooting.

U.S. Marshals arrested Holloway Nov. 4 at a home on South Avenue in Boardman.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com