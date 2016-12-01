YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners soon will consider a 60 percent, 10-year real-estate tax abatement for the reuse of a former Austintown warehouse by a publicly traded Fortune 500 Ohio manufacturing company.

The company plans to transfer 106 Ohio jobs and create 143 jobs there, an economic development official told the commissioners.

The Enterprise Zone agreement containing the tax abatement, which was approved Nov. 14 by the Austintown trustees, is being reviewed by the county prosecutor’s office and will come before the county commissioners in a week or two, Sarah Lown, public finance manager with the Western Reserve Port Authority, said Thursday.

The tax abatement would be for the Westlake-based Nordson Xaloy Inc. for building renovations at 375 Victoria Road, which is the former Tamarkin building, which was a Giant Eagle retail support center for frozen foods.

A labor dispute led Giant Eagle to close the Tamarkin warehouse in May 2015.

Nordson, which is leasing the building from Giant Eagle, plans to consolidate its screw and barrel operations into a manufacturing center in the Victoria Road building.

The tax abatement would save the company $149,300.

