JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Indiana football coach resigns



Published: Thu, December 1, 2016 @ 6:31 p.m.

BLOOMINGTON, IND. — Indiana coach Kevin Wilson abruptly resigned Thursday, less than a week after the Hoosiers became bowl-eligible for the second straight season.

Athletic director Fred Glass made the announcement during a hastily arranged news conference. He said defensive coordinator Tom Allen would be the permanent replacement, effective immediately.

Glass said the decision was made because of “philosophical differences.”

Indiana (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) is waiting to find out which bowl game it will play in.

Wilson went 26-47 in six seasons in his first college head coaching job.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes