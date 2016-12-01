BLOOMINGTON, IND. — Indiana coach Kevin Wilson abruptly resigned Thursday, less than a week after the Hoosiers became bowl-eligible for the second straight season.
Athletic director Fred Glass made the announcement during a hastily arranged news conference. He said defensive coordinator Tom Allen would be the permanent replacement, effective immediately.
Glass said the decision was made because of “philosophical differences.”
Indiana (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) is waiting to find out which bowl game it will play in.
Wilson went 26-47 in six seasons in his first college head coaching job.
