Dog and cat food giveaway set Saturday



Published: Thu, December 1, 2016 @ 9:02 a.m.

GIRARD

Legacy Dog Rescue and Never Muzzled will host a dog and cat food and straw giveaway at 1 p.m. Sunday at Family Video, 801 N. State St. To qualify for the food distribution, families must be receiving government assistance such as Medicaid or food stamps. If families are not receiving such assistance, they must show proof of unemployment insurance or a pay stub that proves they are 150 percent under the federal poverty line. A government issued photo identification is required. No qualifications are necessary for the straw. Go to www.ldrofohio.org for information.

