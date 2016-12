BOARDMAN

St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Ave., will be the location of a cookie walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Greek pastries and a variety of Christmas cookies will be for sale by the dozen or in assorted cookie platters. It is sponsored by the St. John Philoptochos Society. For information call Arlene Denney at 330-799-9907.