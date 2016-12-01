CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland-area medical examiner says heroin and fentanyl overdoses killed at least 42 people in his county in October.

An additional 16 deaths are suspected opiate overdoses. Cleveland.com reports that if testing confirms those 16, it would be Cuyahoga County’s highest monthly total of overdose deaths to date.

The current record is from September, when the county logged 55 overdose deaths.

The medical examiner’s office says testing in the October deaths has shown no sign of carfentanil, the powerful animal sedative that previously has turned up around Cleveland and in some other parts of Ohio.

So far this year, Cuyahoga County has had at least 446 deaths from heroin or fentanyl overdoses. That’s nearly double the 228 overdose fatalities reported last year.

