JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Cleveland area logs dozens more overdose deaths from October



Published: Thu, December 1, 2016 @ 12:32 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland-area medical examiner says heroin and fentanyl overdoses killed at least 42 people in his county in October.

An additional 16 deaths are suspected opiate overdoses. Cleveland.com reports that if testing confirms those 16, it would be Cuyahoga County’s highest monthly total of overdose deaths to date.

The current record is from September, when the county logged 55 overdose deaths.

The medical examiner’s office says testing in the October deaths has shown no sign of carfentanil, the powerful animal sedative that previously has turned up around Cleveland and in some other parts of Ohio.

So far this year, Cuyahoga County has had at least 446 deaths from heroin or fentanyl overdoses. That’s nearly double the 228 overdose fatalities reported last year.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes