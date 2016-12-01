LORDSTOWN

The Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze saw modest year-over-year sales growth in November, according to information released today by General Motors.

Cruze sales were up 2.1 percent in November, compared to the same month last year.

GM sold 16,414 Cruze units last month, compared to 16,073 in November 2015.

In terms of total sales so far this year, however, Cruze sales are down 18.2 percent compared to last year, according to GM.

Slow Cruze sales were a factor in the recent decision to cut one of Lordstown’s three shifts, affecting 1,202 hourly employees and 43 salaried employees. The layoffs go into effect Jan. 23.