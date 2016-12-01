YOUNGSTOWN — The board of control approved a $158,717.50 today with Marucci & Gaffney Excavating Inc. of Youngstown to demolish dilapidated concrete bleachers at six parks.

The board had thrown out the original proposals – with an apparent low bid of $174,358 – on Oct. 25 because the city failed to email revised bid forms and other changes to the project to a few companies seeking the work.

The mix-up worked in the city’s favor.

Also, the board today approved a $62,158.75 increase to a contract with Parella-Pannunzio Inc. of Youngstown for the improvement project on Lincoln Avenue that runs through the Youngstown State University campus.

The original cost was $1,287,536.67 and is now $1,449,695.42 because of additional storm-sewer work, said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works.

The project’s completion date has been moved from Dec. 13 to Dec. 23, but Shasho said the work should be done before the new completion date.

