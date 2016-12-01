AUSTINTOWN — A township business is out more than $1,000 after falling victim to a scam.

Police were sent to Dick Adgate Florist on Mahoning Avenue on Wednesday in reference to a scam, according to a police report.

The business owner told police he had gotten a call from someone claiming to be an Ohio Edison representative who told him his bill was overdue. The victim asked to speak with a manager, who also told him his account was overdue. The caller reportedly instructed the victim to purchase three prepaid cards.

The victim told police he bought a total of $1,180 worth of prepaid cards, and gave the caller the card numbers over the phone.

The case has been forwarded to detectives, according to the report.