YOUNGSTOWN

The gray clouds dismissed any hope of a bright morning as temperatures were close to freezing along with high winds for those making a half-hour trek from the Commons at Madison Avenue to the Help Hotline Crisis Center on Fifth Avenue.

At least 50 participants braved the elements Thursday for the ninth annual Homeless Walk.

Vince Brancaccio, chief executive officer of the Help Hotline Crisis Center that hosted the walk, said the decision to have it at 8:30 a.m. the first day of December was no mistake.

“This is an example – and worse – of what people who are homeless have to deal with on a daily basis,” he said. “And we need to bring awareness to that.”

The walk raises awareness of the service agencies that help individuals without shelter who face the bitter conditions in the long cold winter months.

It also is a kickoff for the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Program, which provides shelter to homeless people now through March.

Read more about the situation and the walk in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.