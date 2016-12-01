JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

50 join annual Homeless Walk to bring attention to agencies that can help



Published: Thu, December 1, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The gray clouds dismissed any hope of a bright morning as temperatures were close to freezing along with high winds for those making a half-hour trek from the Commons at Madison Avenue to the Help Hotline Crisis Center on Fifth Avenue.

At least 50 participants braved the elements Thursday for the ninth annual Homeless Walk.

Vince Brancaccio, chief executive officer of the Help Hotline Crisis Center that hosted the walk, said the decision to have it at 8:30 a.m. the first day of December was no mistake.

“This is an example – and worse – of what people who are homeless have to deal with on a daily basis,” he said. “And we need to bring awareness to that.”

The walk raises awareness of the service agencies that help individuals without shelter who face the bitter conditions in the long cold winter months.

It also is a kickoff for the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Program, which provides shelter to homeless people now through March.

Read more about the situation and the walk in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes